Joshua Baez A Priority Stash Target With Viable Path To Starting Job
Joshua Baez has performed all season at Triple-A Memphis, and it is starting to look like there is a realistic opportunity for him to make his MLB debut. Baez has 32 homers and 84 RBI at Memphis this season and has added 75 runs scored and 18 stolen bases with a .252 batting average. Baez is the No. 3 prospect in the Cardinals organization and is graded out at 60 for his power with a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade run tool. St. Louis has an opening in the outfield, Baez's position, and they will likely add Baez to their outfield among Jordan Walker and Nathan Church. A highly productive power-speed combination, Baez makes an elite stash candidate, and given a chance to debut, he could produce in a big way for fantasy managers.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball