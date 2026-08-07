George Lombard Jr. a Priority Waiver-Wire Pickup as Yankees New Shortstop
George Lombard Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make his major-league debut on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and he immediately made an impact, going 1-for-2 at the plate with a solo home run in the team's 2-0 victory. In his first two major-league games, Lombard has gone 2-for-6 in seven plate appearances. The club's top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is here to stay and will be taking over the starting shortstop job in the Bronx from Anthony Volpe, who was sent down to Triple-A when Lombard came up. The former first-rounder in 2023 hit .268 (56-for-209) with six home runs, 21 RBI, 10 steals, and 44 runs scored in 56 games and 262 plate appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before his call-up. The 21-year-old is patient with advanced plate discipline as a hitter, and his power upside makes him an immediate waiver-wire priority in a starting role at a premium position in fantasy. Right now, Lombard is rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference