Max Clark Can Provide Five-Category Upside the Rest of the Way
Max Clark made his major-league debut on July 31 against the Athletics and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in the team's 13-1 blowout victory. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with a home run, four RBI, and four runs scored in the early going in his first six big-league games. The 21-year-old former third overall pick in 2023 is the Tigers' top prospect and the No. 13 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, and he is already making an immediate impact in the majors. In 90 games (418 plate appearances) at Triple-A Toledo before his big-league call-up, Clark was slashing .276/.368/.434 with an .802 OPS, 11 home runs, 42 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored for the Mud Hens. The left-handed-hitting outfielder has as much power/speed upside as any young player in the big leagues, and yet he's rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues still. If you need a spark, Clark is your guy. Paired with infielder Kevin McGonigle, the Tigers have two excellent table-setters at the top of their lineup for the foreseeable future.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference