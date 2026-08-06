Jett Williams Remains Out with Wrist Injury, 2026 Debut in Jeopardy
Jett Williams (wrist) was placed on the 7-day injured list on July 22 with a wrist injury. Initially, the team deemed it a minor injury, but finally, after not having played in a game since July 7, he was finally placed on the IL. Before going down with the injury, the Brewers' fifth-ranked prospect rode a nine-game hit streak and appeared to be making the case for an MLB debut, but that may have to wait until 2027 now with no timetable for his return. Through 80 games for the Sounds, the former first-rounder slashed .234/.341/.385 with nine home runs and 21 steals while logging time at shortstop, third base, and center field this year. The 22-year-old is eligible at 2B, SS, and OF in Yahoo! leagues, and his versatility, well-rounded bat, and speed should eventually help him get to the majors, but for now, he's off the redraft stash radar.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com