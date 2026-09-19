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Spencer Jones is Dealing with Left Foot Injury

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Sep 19, 2026, 10:15 PM ET

New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (foot) was not in the starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Yankees decided to rest Jones on Saturday due to left foot/heel soreness, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. It sounds like a day-to-day issue, so the Yankees are just going to play it safe. Jones is 1-for-19 with nine strikeouts over his last four games, so he could probably use a day off to rest and reset. Jose Caballero takes over in center field for Saturday's game. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of Sunday's game for another update on Jones.--Andy Webb
Source: Brendan Kuty
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Sep 19, 2026, 10:05 PM ET

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) has progressed to taking simulated at-bats off the team's pitching machine on Saturday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports. Ohtani was also able to run the bases as he works his way back from a biceps and knee issue. It's unclear if Ohtani will return when he's first eligible on Wednesday. The Dodgers have already clinched the postseason, so they don't exactly need to rush him back into the lineup. However, the Dodgers would probably like for Ohtani to play in a few regular-season games before the playoffs begin. Fantasy managers should check back for another update in a few days.--Andy Webb
Source: Jack Harris
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Sep 19, 2026, 5:54 PM ET

Kansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Jac Caglianone (hand) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting third in Saturday's contest on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates and right-hander Bubba Chandler, per MLB.com. Caglianone suffered a minor hand injury before Friday's series opener at PNC Park, but he is back in action on Saturday and should be returned to fantasy lineups against a right-hander, despite his cold streak of late. The 23-year-old former first-rounder has produced a .277/.328/.483 slash line with an .811 OPS, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 484 at-bats in 2026 in his first full big-league season with the Royals. Cags was red-hot in August, slashing .411/.429/.684 with a 1.113 OPS, six home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBI, 17 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 24 games, but he has been banged up in September and has gone just 4-for-27 (.148) with zero homers, four RBI, one walk, and 11 strikeouts. He has never faced Chandler in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 19, 2026, 3:01 PM ET

Texas Rangers top infield prospect Sebastian Walcott is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Walcott will make his debut as the designated hitter on Saturday night. The No. 9 overall prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline, has only played in 39 games in the minors this year after having surgery on his UCL, but since returning, he has slashed .322/.398/.586 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases in 37 games for Double-A Frisco. In a playoff series with the Rough Riders, Walcott went 4-for-11 with a homer and four stolen bases. Walcott is only 20 years old, but if he continues to ascend and looks good in spring training next year, he could push for an early-season MLB promotion for the Rangers. It is impossible to ignore his 40-homer upside at the shortstop position in fantasy baseball, which makes him a must-stash already in dynasty/keeper leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
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Sep 19, 2026, 1:40 PM ET

The Baltimore Orioles are shutting down right-handed reliever Ryan Helsley (elbow) for the rest of the season, general manager Mike Elias told Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. The focus is on Helsley getting ready for next season. Elias said that Helsley is not dealing with a new injury, but the debate was over contracting his buildup timeline, and the O's opted against that. In related news, the Orioles reinstated right-handed reliever Felix Bautista (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list, and he will join the team's active roster for the first time since July of last year after he had surgery to fix a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his shoulder. Helsley's first year in Baltimore was a lost cause due to his elbow issues, as he was able to throw only 15 1/3 innings, going 0-4 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts, and eight saves in 17 appearances. He will not be a lock to open the 2027 campaign as Baltimore's primary closer, especially with Bautista now back and healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka
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Sep 19, 2026, 1:04 PM ET

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) remains out of the team's starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays for the second straight day, per MLB.com. Nick Sogard will make another start at first base and will bat fifth against Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta. Contreras was diagnosed with a bruised right hand after leaving Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers after he was hit by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, though, so he is considered day-to-day and could make his return in Sunday's series finale in Tampa. Fantasy managers are hoping to get the 34-year-old Venezuelan back in their starting lineups as soon as possible, as the four-time All-Star has hit a career-high 27 home runs while driving in 81 runs in 129 games and 533 plate appearances in his first year with the club. Various injuries have limited Contreras to only four games so far in September, though, and he has gone 4-for-12 with a homer and two RBI.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 19, 2026, 11:07 AM ET

Boston Red Sox left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman (lat) felt some tightness in his lat while working out before Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers and has not pitched since. Chapman said that he will not pitch this weekend against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays, but he expects to return during the final homestand of the regular season, which starts on Tuesday, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. The veteran southpaw downplayed the injury on Friday, saying that the Red Sox are being conservative and that he felt healthy enough to play catch before the series opener against the Rays, but the team told him not to. "I'm not worried at all," Chapman said. "From the first time I felt it to today, I feel very good. I was going to go out and throw, but the team wants to take it slow, and they want me to take my time." Fantasy managers will be without Chapman this weekend, but for championship matchups next week, he will hopefully be ready to return to ninth-inning duties. The 38-year-old has been excellent in 2026 in his second year in Boston, posting a 1.95 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP, 34 saves, and 68 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. Right-hander Garrett Whitlock should handle a save situation this weekend if it arises in Tampa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
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Sep 19, 2026, 10:03 AM ET

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (hamstring/hip) threw a one-inning, 20-pitch live batting practice session on Friday. The 43-year-old said that he felt great after this successful outing. This was yet another step in the right direction, as it was his first time throwing against live batters. What lies ahead in his progress remains to be seen, as the plan is for him to pitch one final time in his illustrious career on Saturday, September 26, against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Whether or not he is able to throw one inning or more remains questionable, but with him retiring after this season, chances are he will be healthy enough to make that appearance and cap off one of baseball's greatest careers. With 266 wins and 3,554 strikeouts over 21 seasons, the surefire Hall of Famer will be looking to finish his career where it started: in Detroit.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Chris McCosky
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Sep 19, 2026, 9:56 AM ET

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) is pretty far into his recovery, two weeks after being placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Manager Aaron Boone reiterated that a return for him "could be in play" for the latter part of the season. It was also mentioned that when he does return, the Yankees would need to decide between him and Spencer Jones to play center field. This could complicate things for both players, as there could be some sort of platoon involving the two, diminishing their fantasy value down the stretch. Either way, the Yankees will be looking to solidify their lineup for the playoffs, and Grisham's fantasy value is very limited down the stretch, with or without a return before the playoffs.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Brendan Kuty - The Athletic
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Sep 19, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters (rib/shoulder) crashed into the wall during Friday's game while trying to catch a fly ball in the outfield. He exited the game with contusions to both his ribs and shoulders, and Braden Montgomery took his place in the outfield. The good news is that he is listed as day-to-day and has no head injury, which was the initial concern at the time of impact. It's unclear if he will miss any time before returning, but with the White Sox in the middle of a divisional race, they may need his help sooner rather than later. The 26-year-old is hitting .272 on the season with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases, and is worth rostering in deep leagues.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Chicago White Sox
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Sep 19, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (elbow) threw a 33-pitch, two-inning rehab outing on Friday for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. This was his fifth appearance since beginning his rehab assignment and the fourth that has been two innings in length. Arguably his most impressive outing yet, Steele walked the first batter of the game before striking out the side. He would finish with five strikeouts in total while not allowing a hit. While the velocity on his fastball sat at 90.2 miles per hour, it was his slider that impressed the most, generating four whiffs. It's unclear what lies ahead for him, as the Cubs are in the middle of a race for the Wild Card. While they have a comfortable lead on the teams chasing them, they do need to prepare for the postseason, and Steele returning to the Cubs may not be in the cards. What's clear is that he is feeling much better than he has in quite some time, and any return to the Cubs would likely be for a peace-of-mind appearance to allow him to enter the postseason on a healthy note, giving him the opportunity to work on coming back even stronger next spring. Fantasy managers should not expect much from him down the stretch, but those in dynasty leagues should take note and add him while they can.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Jason Kempf
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Sep 19, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge (head) was scratched from the lineup on Friday after cutting his head at the team's hotel before opening pitch. Manager Tony Vitello said that he expects the 21-year-old slugger to play on Saturday, noting that the injury doesn't appear to have any long-term ramifications. In his place on Friday, Brett Harris took over at first base and would likely do the same on Saturday should any unforeseen complications arise. That being said, it would appear that the promising rookie is set to take the field and try to finish what should be considered a successful debut season. Over 107 games played, Eldridge has hit 17 home runs and collected 57 runs batted in, all while posting a robust .269/.364/.461 slash line. Fantasy baseball managers should insert him back into their lineups once he's healthy and leave him there through the end of the 2026 season.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Justice delos Santos
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Sep 18, 2026, 10:02 PM ET

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Webb will see his regular season come to an end due to a right middle finger blister. The Giants were reportedly considering shutting down Webb after his latest start. The right-hander has allowed 16 earned runs over his last three starts. He'll now get plenty of time to heal his injury and prepare for the 2027 season. He'll finish the season with a 4.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and a 134/41 K/BB ratio in 27 starts.--Andy Webb
Source: Alex Pavlovic
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:52 PM ET

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider said on Friday that it would be tough for starting pitcher Shane Bieber (shoulder) to return before the end of the regular season, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Bieber is scheduled to throw a side session on Saturday, so the Jays should have a better idea about his status after that. The right-hander has been sidelined since late August due to shoulder inflammation. He probably doesn't have time to build up into a starter again, so if he returns, Bieber would likely pitch in a limited role. Fantasy managers in redraft formats are probably safe to move on at this point.--Andy Webb
Source: Hazel Mae
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:33 PM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (arm) is unlikely to return to the mound this season, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Ashcraft appears to be making progress as he was able to play catch from 90 feet on Friday. Despite that, Ashcraft is unlikely to make enough progress to get back on the mound before the end of the regular season. Ashcraft has been out since early September due to right arm discomfort. Ashcraft is probably done for the year, but he did post a breakout campaign for the Pirates this season. Across 28 starts, Ashcraft posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 173/35 K/BB ratio across 165.1 innings of work.--Andy Webb
Source: Kevin Gorman
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:24 PM ET

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (hand) will undergo surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Fairbanks landed on the Injured List on Tuesday with nerve irritation in his right hand. Now, the right-hander will undergo surgery to treat the injury. Fairbanks is done for the season, and he could miss part of the 2027 season as well while he recovers from surgery. Fairbanks posted a 6.31 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and a 57/22 K/BB ratio with 19 saves in 46 appearances with the Marlins this season. Calvin Faucher and Michael Petersen are the favorites to see save chances down the stretch in Miami.--Andy Webb
Source: Christina De Nicola
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:13 PM ET

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Friday that pitcher Ryan Weathers (forearm) is unlikely to pitch again before the end of the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Weathers is currently working his way back from a forearm flexor strain that has sidelined him since late August. The Yankees were hopeful that Weathers could return in a bullpen role, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards anymore. There is still a chance that Weathers returns in time to help the Yankees during the postseason. He probably won't have enough time to build up to become a starter, but something is better than nothing. Fantasy managers in redraft formats who are still holding Weathers can safely move on.--Andy Webb
Source: Bryan Hoch
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:06 PM ET

According to Bryan Hoch, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Friday that second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) is expected to return during their upcoming homestand. It sounds like Chisholm is doing well in his recovery from a right thumb strain that has sidelined him since early September. Boone didn't give an exact timetable, but more information should be known following the weekend series in Arizona. It sounds like fantasy managers still in the playoff picture might be able to get something out of Chisholm before the end of the season. There should be more information on his status as he continues to ramp up his activities.--Andy Webb
Source: Bryan Hoch
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Sep 18, 2026, 7:39 PM ET

Boston Red Sox left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman (lat) said he is "not worried at all" about his lat strain that made him unavailable to pitch in Thursday's late-inning comeback win over the Texas Rangers, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. Chapman said he has felt improvement since it first popped up on Tuesday, and he is confident he will pitch again before the end of the 2026 regular season. While the 38-year-old veteran southpaw appears to have dodged a bullet, it is unclear how quickly he might be available to pick up another save for fantasy managers playing for a championship late in the season. If Chapman misses more time, right-hander Garrett Whitlock, who picked up his fourth save of the year in Texas on Thursday, is expected to get the first crack at more save opportunities. Chapman continues to defy Father Time in 2026 and has been great with a 1.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 34 saves, and 68 strikeouts in his 50 2/3 innings out of the bullpen in his second year in Boston. Last year, Chapman had a 1.17 ERA and 32 saves.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Sean McAdam
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Sep 18, 2026, 7:27 PM ET

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday that they placed rookie outfielder Joshua Baez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list with a left-oblique strain and recalled infielder Cesar Prieto from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Baez will most likely miss the rest of the 2026 season for the Cardinals after injuring his oblique during Wednesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. The 23-year-old, who is ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, hit three home runs against the division-rival Chicago Cubs in his major-league debut on Aug. 15 and ended up hitting .230 (23-for-100) with seven home runs, seven doubles, 18 RBI, two stolen bases, 18 runs scored, four walks, and 33 strikeouts in his first 29 games MLB games across 108 plate appearances. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will have breakout potential in 2027 for his pure power upside, but fantasy managers might also have to be pretty patient with his high strikeout rate.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Cardinals
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Sep 18, 2026, 7:17 PM ET

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (thumb) is doing the catching for right-hander Gabriel Hughes and is hitting cleanup for the team in Friday's series opener at Coors Field against the Seattle Mariners and right-hander Bryan Woo, according to MLB.com. Goodman is back in action to begin the weekend after missing four of the previous five games with a right-thumb injury that has been bothering him recently. It has affected the power-hitting catcher at the plate, as he has gone 6-for-42 (.143) with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, eight RBI, six runs scored, three walks, and 12 strikeouts in 11 games in September. Still, the 26-year-old former fourth-rounder from Memphis should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups as the best power-hitting catcher in the game. Goodman is returning to a .245/.312/.529 slash line, an .841 OPS, 38 home runs, 81 RBI, 80 runs scored, and even five stolen bases in 482 at-bats in 2026. He has never faced Woo in his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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