Braxton Ashcraft is Not Expected to Return This Season

Sep 18, 2026, 1:20 PM ET

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop prospect JoJo Parker has shown off his hitting skills at High-A Vancouver since his recent call-up at age 20. In 21 games at Vancouver, Parker is hitting .316, which is a big improvement from his .256 batting average at Single-A Dunedin for most of the year. Parker has combined across both levels to steal 28 bases this season and score 85 runs. The left-handed hitter is the top overall prospect for the Blue Jays and has a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Parker has nice size at the shortstop position and has done enough with his bat and on the basepaths to prove why he is so highly regarded as a prospect. Look for Parker to debut with the Blue Jays in a few years, and he should be added to the list of future star fantasy shortstops.