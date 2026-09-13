Austin Cindric May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway

Sep 13, 2026, 1:57 PM ET
Team Penske's Austin Cindric is starting 13th after qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. This will be Cindric's first Cup race at the site with a starting position outside of the top 10. In four previous races at WWTR, Cindric has one win and three top-15 finishes. Cindric's average finish of 11.0 at the site is the highest of all active tracks on the Cup Series schedule. In 27 races completed this season, Cindric has six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 17.0. Through practice for this week's race, Cindric has displayed top-5 speeds in the 10, 15, and 30 consecutive lap average categories. Due to his practice speeds and overall history at WWTR, Cindric is a great option to consider for all DFS formats. Expect Cindric to compete for a top-5 finish on Sunday.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com