Alvin Kamara Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Kamara suffered an MCL sprain four weeks ago, and it sounds like he wasn't quite able to fully recover in time for today's season opener. His absence leaves Travis Etienne Jr. in the starter's role with perhaps a slightly larger workload than initially anticipated. Meanwhile, Kendre Miller will step up as the team's backup running back behind Etienne. Kamara, of course, should be benched in all fantasy leagues. His next chance to play will come next Sunday, when the Saints travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport