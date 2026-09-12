Jalen Nailor Offers Flex Value in Week 1
Jalen Nailor is ready to make his team debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. After four years with the Minnesota Vikings, Nailor signed a three-year deal with the Raiders this past offseason. He'll now get a chance to establish himself as a top target in an offense after being stuck behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota. Nailor could see an uptick in workload with tight end Brock Bowers (knee) being unavailable for this game. Both Nailor and quarterback Kirk Cousins are new to this organization, so it could take time to build chemistry. Fantasy managers should be able to put in Nailor as a flex option for this weekend, but don't expect much more than that.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference