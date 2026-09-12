Bo Nix Carries Sneaky Upside in Superflex Leagues vs. Chiefs in Week 1
Bo Nix will face off against division rival Kansas City Chiefs on the road to open up the season on Monday Night Football. The 26-year-old was an ankle injury away from having the opportunity to lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance last season. The team opted to go all in by trading for star wideout Jaylen Waddle in hopes of taking the offense to the next level. Nix will play against a star-depleted Chiefs secondary that lost its three top cornerbacks in the offseason. However, the Chiefs' defense allowed the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns and eighth-fewest passing yards last season. As a result, he enters Week 1 as RotoBaller's QB20 with an opportunity to produce low-end QB1 numbers to start the season. Nix should be viewed as a must-start in superflex leagues and carries sneaky upside with an upgraded receiver room in Week 1.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com