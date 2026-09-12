Bears Elevate WR Kaden Davis to Active Roster Amid Odunze Injury
Kaden Davis from the practice squad to the game-day roster Saturday, according to Brad Biggs. The move gives Chicago another option at receiver with Rome Odunze (calf) questionable for Sunday's opener against Carolina. Odunze was limited in all three practices this week, although head coach Ben Johnson said Friday that he has looked good. Davis spent the preseason with Chicago and caught five passes for 93 yards before being waived at final cuts and brought back on the practice squad. His NFL experience is limited. Davis has appeared in three regular-season games and has yet to record a reception, with most of his work coming on special teams. Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas are already behind Odunze on Chicago's depth chart, so Davis isn't suddenly in line for a major offensive role if Odunze sits. This looks more like added game-day insurance and special-teams depth than a player fantasy managers need to add.
Source: Brad Biggs
Source: Brad Biggs