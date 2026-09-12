Nicholas Singleton Should be Ignored in Starting Week 1 Lineups
Nicholas Singleton, the 165th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft in April in the fifth round from Penn State, enters his first year in the NFL as the team's No. 3 RB behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Singleton is not rostered in most standard-sized, single-year fantasy leagues, but an injury to either Pollard or Spears could quickly make him attractive off the waiver wire in the Titans' new-look offense this year under coordinator Brian Daboll. The 22-year-old had two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in his four collegiate seasons with the Nittany Lions and added 45 rushing touchdowns in 53 total games. He was also proficient as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 102 passes for 987 yards and another nine touchdowns as a pass-catcher. A broken foot limited him to 549 rushing yards in his senior season, but he still added a career-high 13 touchdowns on the ground. Singleton is fully healthy now as Tennessee's RB3, but he should be on benches in deeper fantasy leagues for his NFL debut against the New York Jets this Sunday.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference