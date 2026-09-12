Dak Prescott Set To Shine In 2026 Debut
Dak Prescott was one of the best draft picks to be made in two-QB and superflex leagues with six-point passing touchdown scoring rules in 2026. He's a highly productive, accurate QB in a very well-designed offense with arguably the best array of pass-catching weapons in the NFL. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens rank among the NFL's elite at the position, and WR Ryan Flournoy emerged as a legitimate option last season. Additionally, tight end Jake Ferguson has been productive at times. The offensive line is missing its starting right guard, Tyler Smith (thumb), for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. But Dallas' offensive line has played well, so they should be fine. The Giants have a soft secondary that Prescott should be able to exploit in his season debut. He's a must-start in 2QB leagues and a solid mid-end QB1 in 1QB leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller