Shohei Ohtani Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) "didn't feel great" after a swing on Monday, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya, Roberts also said that a stint on the injured list for Ohtani "is on the table." The Dodgers have already announced that Ohtani will likely be shut down from pitching for the rest of the season as he battles nagging knee and biceps injuries. However, it appears that the 32-year-old may need some time off from hitting before the postseason as well. Ohtani has put together another excellent year at the plate, hitting .277/.380/.522 with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 596 plate appearances. However, he's hit just .246 with a .799 OPS since the All-Star break and has one hit across 14 plate appearances in September. With the Dodgers locked into a postseason berth, the team will likely be cautious with Ohtani throughout the rest of the regular season.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya