Jason Schiavone Moving Up to Triple-A Sugar Land
Jason Schiavone has been promoted to Triple-A for the remainder of the 2026 season. The Astros' sixth-ranked prospect started the year at High-A, powering his way to Double-A after just 35 games (17 home runs, 1.218 OPS). The JMU product saw his batting average dip to just .233 at the higher level, but he continued to display his trademark power (14 home runs) and ability to draw walks (14.5 percent) during his 79-game tenure there. A 33.0 percent strikeout rate is concerning, though, so it is worth keeping an eye on at Triple-A. The 6-foot-1 backstop moves well for a catcher, having swiped 29 bags this season in 114 total games, and could make quick work of Triple-A next year if he can continue to produce home runs and keep the strikeouts to a palatable level. With a rare power/speed combination for a catcher, there is some fantasy intrigue here, though he's not yet a must-stash in dynasty leagues.
Source: Sugar Land Space Cowboys
Source: Sugar Land Space Cowboys