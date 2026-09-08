Coby Mayo a High-Upside Power Bat to Target on the Waiver Wire
Coby Mayo is hitting .223/.288/.456 with 21 home runs, 58 RBI, 56 runs scored, and three stolen bases. With his 31.4% strikeout rate, Mayo profiles as a likely batting-average liability for fantasy managers. However, the 24-year-old has also demonstrated high-end power upside this season with a 13.0% barrel rate and a 48.5% hard-hit rate. Mayo has also been on a hot streak in the second half of the year, hitting .279 with nine home runs, 24 RBI, and 26 runs scored across 139 plate appearances since the All-Star break. For fantasy managers looking for power, Mayo should be a priority corner infield target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller