Cal Quantrill a Priority Starting Pitcher Streamer Amidst Recent Hot Streak
Cal Quantrill has had a resurgent 2026 season, recording a 7-5 record with a 2.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts across 96 2/3 innings (29 games). The 31-year-old opened the 2026 season working exclusively as a reliever before moving into a hybrid bulk role through the middle part of the year. However, Quantrill has been lights-out since transitioning into a full-time starting role in mid-August. Across five starts since August 12, Quantrill has posted a 3-1 record with a 1.16 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts across 31 innings. In Quantrill's most recent start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, he recorded seven shutout innings with five strikeouts. Given his recent success, Quantrill profiles as a must-roster starting pitcher for fantasy managers ahead of his appealing matchup in Seattle against the Mariners on Wednesday.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller