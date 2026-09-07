Kyle Harrison Will Start on Saturday But Could be Piggybacked
Kyle Harrison make his next scheduled start this Saturday against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds, but they will be ready with a long reliever behind him, "perhaps with a piggyback in mind," according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The Brewers are hoping that by shortening his starts or mixing him in via relief outings, they can help Harrison get out of his current funk. The 25-year-old southpaw has recorded 15 outs or fewer in each of his last nine starts, a stretch that started on July 27 that includes a multi-week stay on the 15-day injured list due to tightness in his left forearm. Harrison only made it 3 2/3 innings in each of his last two starts against the Reds and division-rival Chicago Cubs, allowing a combined 15 runs (13 earned) on 19 hits (six homers) while walking six and striking out seven in 7 1/3 frames. He will have a chance to redeem himself this weekend against Cincy, but most fantasy managers will not want to take a chance and find out if he can turn it around against the Reds. Harrison is now 10-4 with a 3.66 ERA (4.03 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP with a career-high 134 strikeouts and 33 walks in 110 2/3 frames and 23 starts in 2026 in his first year with the Brew Crew.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy