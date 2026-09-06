Andrew Painter a Late-Season Waiver Wire Target Amid Hot Stretch
Andrew Painter has turned things around lately, and he's back on the fantasy radar as an appealing waiver wire target for the month of September. Painter owns a 5.55 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP over 21 outings this year. However, over just his last seven starts, he has a 3.12 ERA with 8.5 K/9 and just 2.9 BB/9. Two of his last three outings have gone seven innings with one or fewer runs. In his most recent start on Wednesday, he went seven shutout innings with six strikeouts, two hits, and no walks. Painter isn't currently a top-85 starter in RotoBaller's rest-of-season fantasy baseball rankings, but that will change if he continues to pitch at such a high level. There's a real opportunity for fantasy managers to pick up Painter off the waiver wire and reap the rewards going forward. As it stands, he's rostered in just 24% of leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller