Edward Florentino Looks the Part Of Young Future Star
Edward Florentino homered on Saturday for his second homer in four games with High-A Greensboro. Florentino has had a good minor league season at age 19 between two minor league levels, combining to hit .236 with 27 homers and 84 RBI with 84 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. The left-handed hitter is the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates system with a 50-grade hit tool, 60-grade power, and 55-grade speed. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Florentino is a bit wiry but has room to put on some more muscle, which will only likely add to his power. His average is a bit low this season, but that could be due to adjusting to the minors in only his third professional season. Signed out of the Dominican Republic, Florentino looks to have high fantasy upside and be a high priority dynasty league pickup.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball