Jameson Taillon Likely Headed to Injured List
Jameson Taillon (elbow) underwent testing on his injured elbow on Friday night after exiting a game earlier in the evening. The 34-year-old pitcher lasted just two innings before being lifted after 29 pitches. It has been a disastrous season on the field for the veteran, who has struggled to find success in both Chicago and Toronto. With him likely headed to the Injured List, it could signal an end to his season, leaving him with a career-worst 5.65 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 86.0 innings pitched. This couldn't have come at a worse time for the Blue Jays, who are trying to make a late-season push to the playoffs but are running out of options to use on the mound. They are still a ways away from welcoming Trey Yesavage back, and in the meantime, will need to use capable arms on the mound to get them through these games.
Source: Shi Davidi
Source: Shi Davidi