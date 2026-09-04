Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Kobe Stewart to an Exhibit 10 deal in the corresponding move. Joiner is the latest name to cycle through the final spot on Charlotte's 21-man offseason roster, following Josiah Allick, Trey Townsend, and Kyle Mangas. The former NC State guard spent last season with Raptors 905, averaging 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across 49 G-League games. With Coby White, Dennis Schroder, and Kon Knueppel ahead of him in Charlotte's backcourt picture, Joiner remains off fantasy radars.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone