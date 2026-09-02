George Kittle Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
George Kittle (Achilles) is traveling to Australia and is trending toward playing in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport. The 49ers are traveling to Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, more than a week before Week 1. Kittle tore his Achilles during their Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but with the star tight end "absolutely crushing" his recovery goals, it seems optimistic that he will be active next Thursday night. The 10th-year tight end has averaged double-digit fantasy points in every year except his rookie year and had 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games in 2025. While a limited workload is very possible for Kittle, especially only eight months post-surgery, he should be in fantasy lineups for Week 1, assuming he's active.
Source: Ian Rapoport - ESPN/NFL Network
Source: Ian Rapoport - ESPN/NFL Network