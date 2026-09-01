Antonio Williams' Outlook Negatively Impacted by Offseason Moves
Antonio Williams has seen his fantasy stock fall as a result of the team's offseason moves. The biggest move the Commanders made was the signing of veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is coming off an impressive season with the Patriots in which he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards. He has a firm grasp on the No. 2 receiver role alongside Terry McLaurin, dropping Williams to third on the depth chart. The rookie out of Clemson has upside, but it's safe to say that he won't jump to the top two spots on the depth chart as long as McLaurin and Diggs are healthy. Williams currently ranks as the WR98 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026. He's going undrafted in most leagues, with a current ADP of 229.9.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller