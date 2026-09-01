Parker Washington Could Discuss New Contract During Regular Season
Parker Washington is carrying a ton of hype coming into the 2026 season. The Jags are expecting big things from Washington in 2026 and beyond. Recently, Jags' general manager James Gladstone said that the team is fine with discussing a new contract with Washington during the regular season, according to Ryan O'Halloran. Washington is entering his fourth season with the team, and broke out in a big way last season. He finished with 58 receptions with 847 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Jags last season. He could be one of the most trusted options in Jacksonville this upcoming season, and it appears the team would like to keep him around long term.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran