Luther Burden III Will Practice Tuesday
Luther Burden III (groin) will practice Tuesday, head coach Ben Johnson said, according to Mason Williams. Burden injured his groin during an Aug. 8 practice and missed the rest of the preseason. He returned to the field Aug. 26 but was limited to individual drills before heading inside when the Bears moved into 7-on-7 work. Tuesday's practice should give Chicago another look at where he stands as Week 1 approaches. Burden caught 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie and is listed with the first-team offense on the Bears' current depth chart. Getting him back into team work would be another encouraging step, but his actual participation level Tuesday will matter more than the announcement itself.
Source: Mason Williams
Source: Mason Williams