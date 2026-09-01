Texans Have Had "Productive Talks" With C.J. Stroud on Extension
C.J. Stroud on a potential long-term contract extension, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Caserio said that if nothing gets done before the start of the 2026 regular season, then something will likely be worked out next offseason. According to a source, no deal is imminent. The 24-year-old former second overall pick in 2023 from Ohio State came out swinging as a rookie and threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions in 15 regular-season starts. He regressed in each of the last two seasons, though, and threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 regular-season games in 2025 before falling apart in the playoffs. Stroud still has the ability to bounce back to his rookie production, but he will need Houston's supporting cast to step up around him, mainly the offensive line. Receiver Jayden Higgins' season-ending knee injury did not help matters. Fantasy managers should treat Stroud as a low-end QB2 option with upside as he looks to prove to the Texans that he is worth a big contract extension next offseason.
Source: KRPC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Source: KRPC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson