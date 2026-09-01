Tee Higgins Dealing With Minor Heel Contusion
Tee Higgins (heel) is dealing with a heel contusion that is not considered a major concern for the Week 1 regular-season opener, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Top Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is also being eased back into practices after suffering a left-knee injury in training camp practice last week, but as long as there are no setbacks, both Higgins and Chase are expected to be ready to roll on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite Chase drawing a massive target share as one of the top overall receivers in football, the 27-year-old Higgins gets his, too, in a pass-happy Bengals offense. The former second-rounder in 2020 from Clemson has not had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2022, but he has racked up 21 touchdown catches in the last two years and went for 846 yards in just 15 games in 2025 in his sixth year in the league. As long as both Higgins and quarterback Joe Burrow stay healthy, Higgins will be a high-end WR2, at the very least, in an explosive pass-first offense in Cincy.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby