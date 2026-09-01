Kyren Williams in a Timeshare in Rams' Backfield?
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will be "in a timeshare of carries," with Ronnie Rivers serving as a versatile special-teams player who is adequate as a rusher, receiver, and pass protector. Williams is still the clear lead back in L.A. and is coming off his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 in which he ran for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns on 259 carries, adding a career-high 36 receptions for 281 yards and another three TDs as a receiver in 17 regular-season starts. Corum could have an even bigger role alongside Williams, though, after the Rams used the two more interchangeably down the stretch in 2025. The 26-year-old Williams will continue to be utilized near the goal line and as a pass-catcher, but it could be a much tougher ask for him to finish as a top-12 fantasy back in 2026. If you can get Williams as a high-end RB2 in upcoming drafts, you will be looking good at the RB position. But if you are forced to use Williams as your RB1, you could be worse off than with a highly productive running back in one of the best offenses in football.
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins