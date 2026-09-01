Jonathon Brooks Working Off to the Side on Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks is working on the side during practice on Tuesday. It is unclear if Brooks is dealing with some sort of injury, but if we find out, we will pass it along. Despite tearing his ACL twice since the Panthers took him in the second round in 2024 from Texas, the 23-year-old has been gaining steam as the potential lead back in Carolina in 2026. Rico Dowdle is now gone, but Chuba Hubbard is still around. If Brooks and Hubbard are both healthy, head coach Dave Canales told reporters that the team will use a committee backfield between the two backs. Hubbard has been dealing with a hamstring injury late in training camp, but it is unclear if it will affect his availability for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. Brooks might have more fantasy upside, but durability is also a bigger concern. At RotoBaller, Brooks is ranked as the RB33, with Hubbard right behind him as the RB34. It could be impossible to predict which RB has the better game on a week-to-week basis, and Canales could go with the hot hand.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person