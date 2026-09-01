Matthew Murrell Signs with Jazz
Matthew Murrell, the team announced Monday, with terms undisclosed per club policy. The 24-year-old spent last season with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah's G-League affiliate, averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals across 31 regular-season appearances at a shade over 28 minutes per night. Efficiency was the sticking point, as he shot 36.2 percent from the field and struggled to carry his tip-off tournament three-point stroke through the full season. Utah's 15-man roster was already full before this transaction, so Murrell profiles as a training camp addition headed back to the Stars rather than a rotation candidate. Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, and Isaiah Collier control the backcourt minutes, and nothing about this signing disturbs that order. There is no fantasy angle here.
Source: Utah Jazz
Source: Utah Jazz