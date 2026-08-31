Yan Xiaonan Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Source: UFC
Aug 31, 2026, 9:05 AM ETFormer title challenger Yan Xiaonan suffered a first-round knockout loss to Denise Gomes in the co-main event of UFC Shanghai on Saturday. With 30 seconds or so left in the round, Gomes landed a perfectly timed elbow, hurting Xiaonan. Gomes then followed up with punches, knocking Xiaonan out. In 4:49 of action, Xiaonan landed 19 significant strikes. With the loss, Xiaonan dropped to 19-6 as a pro and is now 9-5 in the UFC. --Alen Kurbasic
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