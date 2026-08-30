Willson Contreras Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Willson Contreras (hamstring), who exited during the seventh inning of Sunday's loss against the New York Yankees, was dealing with hamstring tightness, interim manager Chad Tracy told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "The hamstring was a little tight," Tracy said. "Just felt like at that point of the game, I don't want to push it. So we got him out of there." It's worth noting that the Red Sox were trailing 6-0 at the time of Contreras' exit, and it's unclear whether he would have been able to keep playing if the score were closer. We wouldn't be surprised to see him get the day off Monday against the Seattle Mariners, and we also can't rule out an IL stint if the injury persists or worsens in the next day. Nick Sogard would be the most likely candidate to play first base in Contreras' absence, but the team could also recall Mickey Gasper from Triple-A.
Source: Christopher Smith
Source: Christopher Smith