Pete Alonso is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Pete Alonso (head) is expected to be fine despite leaving Sunday's game early after being hit by a pitch in the helmet. Manager Craig Albernaz told Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun that he was already planning to pinch-run for Alonso before he got hit in the helmet. He also noted that Alonso remained in the dugout after exiting and was behaving like his usual self, so there's no cause for concern. Based on Albernaz's comments, we wouldn't be surprised to see Alonso back in the lineup for the Orioles' next game against the Colorado Rockies tomorrow night. The veteran first baseman is slashing .269/.358/.503 with 32 home runs, 91 RBI, an 11.0% walk rate, a 24.4% strikeout rate, and 141 wRC+. He currently ranks as the #5 first baseman in RotoBaller's rest-of-season fantasy baseball rankings.
Source: Matt Weyrich
Source: Matt Weyrich