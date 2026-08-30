Zach Charbonnet Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He'll miss at least four games. This move was widely expected, as Charbonnet is working his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered during last year's playoffs. He could end up missing more than the minimum four games as he continues to recover and rehab. In the interim, Jadarian Price will likely occupy the lead-back role while George Holani and Emanuel Wilson also earn snaps out of the backfield. Charbonnet had 874 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns last season, so when he does return to the 53-man roster, he'll likely have low-end RB2 appeal in fantasy football.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter