Commanders Release Wide Receiver Van Jefferson
Van Jefferson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He had been in camp as a depth option for the Commanders, who watched Deebo Samuel Sr. depart in free agency. His departure confirms that Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Treylon Burks, and Dyami Brown have made the team as depth behind Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Williams. This preseason, Jefferson caught four passes for 48 yards. The 30-year-old will now look to join his sixth team in five years. He has finished as WR88 or worse in five of his six pro seasons, so even if he does end up on a different 53-man roster, it's unlikely that he would have any sort of fantasy relevance. He can be left on waivers in all leagues.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter