Isaac Guerendo Placed on PUP List, Out for Four Games
Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. He will now miss at least four games, keeping him sidelined through the entire month of September. At the earliest, he can return in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks on October 11. Guerendo did not play an offensive snap last year, but he was heavily involved as the primary backup to Christian McCaffrey in 2024. That year, he tallied 420 rushing yards, 152 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. There's a chance that Guerendo could return to that level of production (and his role as the No. 2 ball-carrier) once he's healthy again, but in the meantime, Kaelon Black and Jordan James will round out the depth chart behind McCaffrey.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler