Odell Beckham Jr. Makes the Giants' 53-Man Roster
Odell Beckham Jr. has made the 53-man roster, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. After the Giants' preseason finale, head coach John Harbaugh said that Beckham proved he earned a spot on an NFL roster. At the time, he didn't say if the veteran receiver would make the Giants' roster, but that's now official. As Ranaan notes, Beckham faced an uphill battle to make the team this summer, but he earned the spot by proving he can get open and by staying healthy. The 33-year-old was out of the league last year and hasn't been targeted in a game since 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. Not only is this Beckham's second stint with the Giants, but it's also his second time playing for John Harbaugh, who was his head coach in Baltimore in 2023.
Source: Jordan Raanan
Source: Jordan Raanan