Spencer Shrader Wins Colts Kicking Battle
Spencer Shrader has made the 53-man roster, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. He won the kicking competition after Indianapolis released Blake Grupe. Although Grupe reportedly had a good camp, he went just 2-for-4 on field goals during the preseason, while Shrader went 5-for-5. Furthermore, Shrader excelled from long range. All five of his field goals came from 40+ yards out, including two from at least 60 yards. The 27-year-old was impressive last season, going 14-for-14 on extra points and 13-for-14 on field goals. If he continues to demonstrate a blend of accuracy and power, he could sneak onto the fantasy radar as a kicker who gets plenty of opportunities in the Colts' upward-trending offense.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo