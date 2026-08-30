Colts Release Kicker Blake Grupe
Blake Grupe, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. By process of elimination, Spencer Shrader has made the 53-man roster after making two field goals from 60+ yards during the preseason. Grupe reportedly made more than 90% of his kicks in camp, but he was just 2-for-4 on field goals during preseason games. He also had an iffy 78.4% field goal rate in 2025. He seems like someone who will earn a new job when rostered kickers struggle or get injured during the regular season, but at this point, it's unlikely he'll latch onto a 53-man roster for Week 1.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo