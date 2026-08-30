Cowboys Release Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to Aaron Wilson. Dallas signed the veteran to a one-year deal shortly after the draft, but he never separated himself in a crowded battle behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy. Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 45 yards during the preseason, including two for 31 yards in Friday's finale against New Orleans. The 31-year-old spent last season between San Francisco and Pittsburgh, finishing with 14 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown across 10 games. He brought plenty of experience to camp with 3,686 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns over 116 career games, but Dallas had several younger receivers pushing for the remaining roster spots. Valdes-Scantling was brought in as veteran depth with field-stretching ability, but he'll now look for another opportunity as teams finish setting their opening rosters.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson