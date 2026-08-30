MarShawn Lloyd Poised to Begin Season as Green Bay's Lead Running Back
MarShawn Lloyd went from an interesting late-round stash to a potential Week 1 starter in a matter of hours. The NFL placed Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sunday, which means he cannot practice or attend games while he remains there. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports that Green Bay will now rely on Lloyd as its No. 1 running back with Jacobs sidelined. Lloyd had already spent August making a case for more work. He started the preseason opener with Jacobs out, then caught an 11-yard touchdown from Jordan Love while working with the first-team offense against Denver. There is still competition. Green Bay acquired Kaleb Johnson from Pittsburgh on Sunday, and Chris Brooks remains in the mix, but neither changes the fact that Lloyd is first in line right now. The 25-year-old has played only one regular-season game through two NFL seasons because of injuries, so durability is impossible to ignore. Still, the opportunity has changed fast. Lloyd is now poised to open the season as Green Bay's lead back.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller