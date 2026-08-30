Justin Joly Waived After 88-Yard Touchdown in Preseason Finale
Justin Joly has been waived as the team trims its roster to 53 players, according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS. As Klis noted, the fifth-round rookie had struggled early in training camp, but it seemed like he had turned a corner when he scored an 88-yard touchdown in the Broncos' preseason finale on Saturday. Nevertheless, he'll now be subject to waivers, allowing any of the other 31 teams to claim him. If he clears waivers, he'd be a candidate to return to the Broncos' practice squad, where he can continue to develop without counting toward the 53-man roster. This move would seem to indicate that Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins will round out Denver's tight end room for Week 1, barring any unforeseen moves.
Source: Mike Klis
Source: Mike Klis