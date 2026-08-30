Browns Place Dillon Gabriel on Injured Reserve
Dillon Gabriel (back) has been placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Cleveland planned to keep four quarterbacks from the preseason into the regular season, and placing Gabriel on IR will allow them to use just three roster spots on quarterbacks. Rookie Taylen Green has made the team as the third-string quarterback, but Gabriel will presumably return to the No. 3 quarterback role once he's activated from IR. With that being said, Watson is the only fantasy-relevant quarterback in Cleveland right now, as he'll get the nod to start Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns also have Shedeur Sanders waiting in the wings in case Watson struggles out of the gate.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport