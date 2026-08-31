Maxime Raynaud Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Maxime Raynaud scored 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting in France's 84-69 win over Sweden on Sunday in Group L of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The second-year big matched Victor Wembanyama's efficiency from the field, with the San Antonio Spurs star finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks as France moved to 7-1 atop the group. Rudy Gobert was unavailable, giving Raynaud a bigger frontcourt role, while Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson led Sweden with 23 points. Raynaud averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists as a rookie and enters his second Kings season penciled in behind Domantas Sabonis. The efficient summer minutes strengthen his fallback case if Sabonis misses time again, but Raynaud's fantasy value still depends on a clearer path to starts.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith