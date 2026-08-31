Victor Wembanyama Powers France Past Sweden
Victor Wembanyama needed only seven field-goal attempts to score 18 points in France's 84-69 win over Sweden on Sunday in Group L of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year added eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal while helping France close on a 20-4 run after trailing 65-64 with five minutes left. France moved to 7-1 atop Group L. Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud chipped in 13 points, while Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson led Sweden with 23. Wembanyama is not expected to be available for the November qualifying window with the Spurs' season underway, capping his summer mileage after averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks across 64 games last season. Health is the only real concern, so the lighter international calendar is a fantasy-friendly note.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith