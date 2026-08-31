Aaron Judge Could Return for Next Homestand
Aaron Judge (rib) returns for the team's next homestand, but the skipper is not putting a date on it, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. The Yankees return home for their next homestand next Tuesday, Sept. 8, for a series against the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx. The 34-year-old three-time MVP and eight-time All-Star was recently cleared to begin a hitting progression, but he will likely need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before he is reinstated, considering he has not played in the majors since May 31 due to a stress fracture in his rib. Judge has league-winning power upside when he is healthy, but he will only have a few weeks to do damage to close out the 2026 regular season. Before his rib injury, he was hitting .248 (53-for-214) with 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 59 games played. Judge hit 50-plus home runs in the previous two seasons with well over 100 RBI as well, but 2026 has been derailed by his rib injury.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips