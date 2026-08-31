Cubs Promote Infield Prospect BJ Murray on Monday
BJ Murray from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, per Milb Central. Murray, the Cubs' 19th-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, will get his first taste of the Show after hitting .294/.395/.500 with an .895 OPS, 16 home runs, 68 RBI, 74 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 118 games across 516 plate appearances at Iowa this year. The 26-year-old switch-hitter stands at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds and was selected by Chicago in the 15th round in 2021 out of Florida Atlantic University. Murray is old for a prospect, but with his age comes an impressive combination of power upside and plate discipline from both sides of the plate. He has the potential to hit 20 homers at the next level over a full season, but he will most likely serve in a bench role down the stretch for the Cubbies with rosters expanding on Tuesday. In addition to his emerging power, Murray also has speed to boot and could eventually become a 20-20 player down the road in the majors if he can earn a starting spot at either third base or first base on the North Side.
Source: Milb Central
Source: Milb Central