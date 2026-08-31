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Josue Briceno Not Likely To Debut in Majors Until Next Season

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Aug 31, 2026, 12:33 PM ET

Detroit Tigers catcher prospect Josue Briceno has played for four minor league teams this season and has most recently logged 15 games at Triple-A Toledo. At Toledo, Briceno is hitting .196 with no homers and seven RBI as he has gotten off to a rough start. In 144 at-bats between the four levels, Briceno has combined to hit nine homers and 29 RBI with a .250 batting average. Briceno is the No. 5 prospect in the Tigers' system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 60-grade power. The power is elite for a catcher and makes Briceno an enticing fantasy prospect. But the Tigers have the productive duo of Dillon Dingler and Eduardo Valencia at the catcher position. Look for Briceno to make his debut next season, and when he does, he will likely be a bit of a drag in the batting average category but carries big-time power potential.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
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