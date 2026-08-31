Luke Adams Looking Like Sneaky Stash Candidate
Luke Adams has impressed in his limited time in August at Triple-A Nashville and could get a shot to play with Milwaukee at the big league level this season. Adams missed some time in August with a shoulder injury but has five homers and 12 RBI in 34 at bats with a .294 batting average. Adams has played in just 13 games this month but is back looking healthy and hitting well. The right-handed hitter has 16 homers and 43 RBI between two minor league levels this season while hitting a combined .267. The 22-year-old is the No. 13 prospect in the Milwaukee organization and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. Look for Adams to potentially lift the Milwaukee offense at some point in September with his power. He could turn his hot-hitting August into a chance for a big league promotion.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball